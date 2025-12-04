Ododo Highlights Two-Year Achievements, Reaffirms Commitment To Sustainable Dev’t

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State has outlined key achievements recorded in the first two years of his administration, with a strong emphasis on economic revitalisation, infrastructure expansion, and improved social welfare.

The governor made this known on Thursday in Lokoja during a three-day training programme on promoting development and infrastructure growth in line with the state’s 32-year development plan.

He was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mukadam Asiru Asiwaju.

Ododo said one of the administration’s notable strides is the revival of the Confluence Rice Mill, which has supported over 7,000 farmers and generated jobs through KEDA grants and soft loans.

He also disclosed that the government is committed to completing more than 500 kilometres of roads, installing solar streetlights, and rehabilitating waterworks across the state.

According to him, significant progress has been made in expanding free healthcare services, providing educational support, and implementing empowerment programmes for women and youths.

“We have employed 1,050 hunters, established a Forward Operation Base, and absorbed vigilante operatives into the civil service,” he said.

Governor Ododo emphasised the need to align ongoing and future development initiatives with the state’s long-term 32-Year Development Plan to ensure continuity and sustainable growth.

He urged participants at the training programme to apply the knowledge gained in advancing Kogi State’s vision for prosperity by 2056.