Ododo Hails Tinubu As Kogi Youths Endorse President, Gov For Second Term

Kogi State governor, Usman Ododo, has described President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s boldest reformer, declaring that his courage and resultsdriven leadership have earned him endorsement by Kogi youths ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the weekend to a massive crowd at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre, Lokoja, during a rally marking two years of his administration, Ododo said the gathering was both a celebration of youth-focused governance in Kogi State and a clear vote of confidence in President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “Youths of Kogi State have spoken with one loud, clear and courageous voice.

Your endorsement of President Bola Tinubu is not emotional; it is informed. It is the decision of young people who can think, who can judge results, and who understand leadership,” he said.

The governor described Tinubu as the boldest president in the history of Nigeria, stressing that while many leaders would have chosen political safety over national interest, Tinubu took tough decisions to prevent economic collapse. “Any politician thinking only of reelection would have played safe. He faced the storm, took the heat and led from the front.

Today, we are seeing the results of courage, the naira is stabilising, food prices are responding, the cost of living is dropping, and the standard of living is rising. This is not propaganda; this is about results.” The Kogi governor told the youths that no administration in Nigeria’s history has prioritised youth empowerment like that of President Tinubu, citing expanded opportunities in agriculture, skills development, economic inclusion and youth participation in governance.

He also spoke about his personal relationship with the President, describing him as a father figure whose guidance and support have strengthened his resolve to serve Kogi State faithfully. “I am lucky to be serving Kogi State at a time when Tinubu is serving Nigeria,” the governor said, adding that the youths’ endorsement showed they were the best demographic coalition in Nigeria, capable of recognising good governance when they see it.

Ododo also commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her compassion and the visible impact of the Renewed Hope Initiative in Kogi State, noting that thousands of families, women and vulnerable citizens have benefited. He acknowledged the contributions of Seyi Tinubu to youth empowerment across the country, describing the Tinubu family as “a family of vision, kindness and impact.”

The governor praised the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, whom he described as a “game changer” quietly strengthening the party and positioning it for future election victories. Accepting the youths’ endorsement, Governor Ododo urged them to remain united and focused on the collective interest of the state and nation. “Whether you are from Ejuku or Obangede, Ajiolo or Anyigba, Okene or Kabba, we are all Kogites. Our enemies are not our ethnic groups, but those who divide us while stealing our commonwealth,” he said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to development and assured the youths that their mandate and trust would never be betrayed. The state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Aridaojo Anyebe, said the rally is a clear statement that Kogi youths are “awake, engaged and firmly aligned with purposeful leadership.” He described Governor Ododo as a leader who placed youths “not at the edge, but at the very heart of governance.”

Anyebe outlined key achievements of the administration, including the strategic appointment of youths into government positions, training of over 3,000 youths in critical skills such as CNG conversion, welding, fabrication and engineering trades, the first-ever Kogi Youth Summit, statewide youth town hall meetings, regular ward-level engagements, monthly subventions to youth and student bodies, and sustained empowerment and vocational programmes. He also highlighted the timely payment of bursaries and scholarships, free healthcare for elderly citizens, welfare packages for corps members, and the repositioning of sports as a platform for unity, talent discovery and economic opportunity.

“The Kogi youth see you, Your Excellency. We feel your impact and appreciate your consistency,” Anyebe said, while also acknowledging the role of the immediate past governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, in pioneering youth leadership in Nigeria. Calling for party unity ahead of future elections, the commissioner urged stakeholders to set aside ego and division, stressing that the re-election of President Tinubu and the continued success of Governor Ododo’s administration require collective commitment.