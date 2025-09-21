Ododo Hails Oluremi Tinubu At 65

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, has joined thousands of other political gladiators in congratulating the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

Describing her as “An amazon and a source of inspiration to millions of Nigerians,” Governor Ododo extolled the virtues of the First Lady, noting that her life has been defined by impact, devotion to God, and unwavering service to the nation.

Speaking in a goodwill message, he signed on Sunday, Ododo prayed for God’s continued blessings upon her, expressing confidence that the First Lady will continue to support President Bola Tinubu and champion noble causes that will further uplift the nation.

Ododo remarked that at 65, the First Lady embodies the grace of God and the testimony of a purposeful life.

“Your Excellency, we celebrate a life of compassion, exemplary strength, and dedication to the welfare of women, children, and the less privileged. You continue to inspire hope across Nigeria,” the governor stated.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Kogi State, I heartily rejoice with you, and I pray that the Almighty will grant you many more years in good health, wisdom, and strength,” Ododo added.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the President, in a tribute released at midnight on Sunday, celebrated his wife, Oluremi, as she turned 65, describing her as his confidant, counsellor, and steady anchor through decades of political and personal trials.

Tinubu poured encomiums on the First Lady not just as his spouse but as a lifelong partner whose sacrifices have quietly shaped their family and the nation.

“As you celebrate your 65th birthday today, I honour not only the love of my life, but also a woman whose quiet strength and enduring grace have been my steadying anchor.

“Through every season, from the long years of struggle and political exile, to leadership responsibilities, you have stood firmly by my side with dignity, patience, and devotion that words can scarcely express”, the President’s tribute partly read.

Widely regarded as a strong advocate for women’s empowerment and youth development, the First Lady has carved a niche for herself both as a lawmaker and as Nigeria’s First Lady.

Before assuming her current role, Oluremi Tinubu served three consecutive terms as Senator representing Lagos Central, where she was noted for sponsoring bills and interventions on education, social welfare, and gender equity.

As First Lady, she has championed several humanitarian and empowerment initiatives, particularly through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which targets economic empowerment, agriculture, social investment, and health support for vulnerable Nigerians.