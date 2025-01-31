Ododo Hails Establishment Of LNG Plants In Ajaokuta

Share

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has hailed the establishment of five Mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in Ajaokuta as a game-changer for Nigeria’s energy landscape.

The project, a collaboration between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and private sector partners, is expected to position Kogi as a leading energy hub in Nigeria.

Governor Ododo emphasized that the LNG plants will not only boost economic growth but also improve energy access, reduce carbon emissions, and create job opportunities.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to Nigeria’s energy transition and for mobilizing key stakeholders to support the project.

The LNG plants, with an initial combined production capacity of over 80 million cubic feet per day, will serve as a crucial resource for both national and international energy markets.

Governor Ododo assured that his administration will provide an enabling environment, sustain peace and security, and attract more investments to the state.

The project aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to create a $1 trillion economy by 2030. The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpo Ekpo credited the President’s executive order for fast-tracking the development of the LNG plants.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by top government officials, investors, and industry stakeholders. As Governor Ododo noted, “We are witnessing a historic moment that will redefine Kogi’s place in Nigeria’s energy sector.”

