Ododo Hails Echocho, Flags Off Mega Empowerment Programme In Anyigba

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, on Wednesday unveiled the Mega Empowerment Programme organised by the Senator representing Kogi East Senatorial District, Sen. Isah Jibrin (Echocho), in Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Comrade Joel Salifu, described the programme as a clear demonstration of people-oriented leadership, noting that it reflects genuine concern for the welfare and economic wellbeing of the people.

He commended Senator Echocho for prioritising empowerment as a means of improving livelihoods across Kogi East.

Governor Ododo noted that empowerment remains a powerful tool for reducing poverty, creating opportunities and promoting sustainable development.

He added that the initiative aligns with his administration’s commitment to building a people-centred government focused on youths, women, small businesses and agricultural development.

He reaffirmed the importance of Kogi East in the state’s development plans and assured residents of continued investment in education, healthcare, infrastructure, security and empowerment programmes.

The Governor also stressed the need for collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government, describing the programme as a product of effective partnership for the benefit of the people.

While congratulating the beneficiaries, Governor Ododo urged them to use the items and resources wisely to improve their lives and contribute positively to their communities.

Ealier, Distinguished Senator Isah Jibrin said he has carried out several empowerment programmes since his election into the Senate, noting that although many items had been distributed in the past, he decided to conduct this year’s programme publicly following criticisms from some quarters.

He explained that the decision was to reach a wider audience, dispel misinformation and further ease the hardship of his constituents.

The Senator listed items distributed to include 18-seater buses, tricycles, motorcycles, sewing machines, engine boats, grinding machines, laptops, among others.

He thanked the Governor of Kogi State for his leadership, adding that his empowerment initiatives align with the vision and development agenda of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s administration.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied by the Director General Protocol Government House, Alhaji Ibrahim Suleman, the DG Kogi Community Watch and Ancillary Matters, Hon Muhammed Nasiru Alfa, former SDP Zonal Chairman, Hon Gambo Haruna, among others.

The event was also attended by party leaders, government officials, traditional rulers, clerics and beneficiaries drawn from the nine local government areas of Kogi East.