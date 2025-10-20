Ododo Flags Off Distribution Of Transformers

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has flagged off the distribution and installation of 30 units of 500kVA transformers across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The project aims to enhance electricity supply, boost economic activities, and improve the overall quality of life for Kogi residents.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony yesterday at the Government House, Lokoja, Ododo described the event as a major step forward in fulfilling his promise to light up communities and empower the people. He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support, which has made governance easy in the state.

He said, “I’m proud to say that our administration is replicating the good work of President Tinubu. We’re committed to developing our state’s infrastructure, and this electrification project is a key component of our agenda.”

The governor emphasised that the distribution of the 30 transformers would be guided by fairness and balanced development across the three senatorial districts. He urged residents to protect the electrical equipment from vandalism and ensure its effective use for the benefit of all.

The project is expected to stimulate economic growth, improve healthcare, and enhance education in the state. Ododo’s administration has reiterated its commitment to implementing projects that have a direct impact on the people.

In a nod to President Tinubu’s support, Ododo said, “We can’t forget the support of Mr President, which has made governance easy for us. We’ll continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Kogi State makes progress and its citizens benefit from our policies.”

The Commissioner for Rural and Energy Development, Engr .Muhammed Abdulmutalib, thanked Ododo for his concern for the welfare of the people of Kogi State.

He said: “It is with profound joy and unwavering dedication to rural development that I welcome this landmark occasion-the official flag-off of Phase One of the installation of 30 units of transformers across the three senatorial districts of Kogi State equitably.

This initiative represents a significant stride in fulfilling His Excellency’s commitment to the welfare of the people of Kogi State and our communities. This gesture will stimulate economic growth, and elevate productivity across the state.

The flag-off ceremony marks a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to improve its power infrastructure and provide reliable electricity to its citizens. With this initiative, Governor Ododo continues to demonstrate his commitment to the welfare and development of the state.