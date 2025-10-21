Ododo Flags Off Distribution Of Transformers

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has flagged off the distribution and installation of 30 units of 500kVA transformers across the three senatorial districts of the state. The project aims to enhance electricity supply, boost economic activities, and improve the overall quality of life for Kogi residents.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony yesterday at the Government House, Lokoja, Ododo described the event as a major step forward in fulfilling his promise to light up communities and empower the people. He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support, which has made governance easy in the state.

He said: “I’m proud to say that our administration is replicating the good work of President Tinubu. “We’re committed to developing our state’s infrastructure, and this electrification project is a key component of our agenda.”

The governor emphasised that the distribution of the 30 transformers would be guided by fairness and balanced development across the three senatorial districts. He urged residents to protect the electrical equipment from vandalism and ensure its effective use for the benefit of all.