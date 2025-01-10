Ododo Empowers 10,000 Farmers, Renovates 150 Schools

Share

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo has empowered over 10,000 farmers with inputs, renovated and equipped 150 schools with modern facilities within his one year in office.

The Secretary to the Kogi State Government (SSG) Dr Folashade Ayoade, stated this yesterday at a two-day “Kogi State Leadership and Ministerial Briefing” in Lokoja, tagged: “The Advanced New Direction: From Continuity and Consolidation to Strategic Development.

According to Ayoade, in less than a year of leadership, Ododo has demonstrated an undeniable commitment to the growth and transformation of Kogi. She stressed that Ododo’s visionary policies and strategic execution had already set the state on a remarkable sustainable development trajectory.

She added: “Let us take a moment to reflect on these significant achievements that underscore his great leadership feat.

“Through the Agricultural Expansion Initiative, over 10,000 farmers have been empowered with access to improved seeds, fertilizers, and mechanised equipment.”

