Ododo Bows to Pressure, Stops Tax Clearance for Admission

Share

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo yesterday stopped Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) as prerequisite for students’ registration into tertiary institutions following pressures from different quarters.

The Kogi State Revenue Services (KGSIR) Chairman Sule Enehe, made the disclosure at a press conference in Lokoja. The government on January 8 declared that the presentation of parents’ TCC was a mandatory condition for admission to tertiary institutions.

The said policy, which he claimed, was ongoing for the past two years at the Prince Abubakar Audu University Ayingba and others was aimed at shoring up the revenue profile of the state to run government and provide social amenities to citizens.

The policy had also generated some controversy with some public and civil society organisations faulting it as an infringement of children’s fundamental rights to education.

Share

Please follow and like us: