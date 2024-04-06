Ododo Assures Kogi Workers Of Improved Welfare

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has assured of the improvement in the welfare of civil servants in the state.

Governor Ododo made this known while briefing newsmen after an interactive session with leaders of organized labour in the state on Friday.

The Governor who was speaking in the company of leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other labour unions in the state noted that the meeting with the labour leaders was to review critical steps so far taken by the state government to address the impact of the economic downturn in the state especially as they affect workers in the public sector.

“ We have come to interface with the leadership of organized labour as usual because this is one of the legacies of our leader, His Excellency, the former Governor of Kogi state laid down for us to continue.”

“We had a very robust conversation with the organized labour, the NLC, the TUC and other unions in the state.”

“This is an opportunity for us to discuss not only the welfare of civil servants but the affairs of our dear state which we have all been elected by our people to serve,” the Governor said.

The Governor assured of his determination to make the welfare of workers a major priority of the administration, stressing that the interface with workers would be a regular part of his engagement with critical stakeholders for the progress and development of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the labour unions in the state, the chairman of NLC, Mr Amari Gabriel expressed happiness for the interventions of the Governor in the welfare of workers in the state in barely over two months of his administration.

The NLC chairman noted with satisfaction Governor Ododo’s candour and optimism in addressing matters arising from economic hardship as they affect workers in the state, adding that workers in the state are confident that improved welfare promised by the Governor will be realized within a short time under what he described as the most labour-friendly administration in the history of the state.

On his part, the Chairman of the TUC in the state, Sule Ahmed Tijani, noted that the interactive session with the Governor would strengthen the relationship between organized labour and the government, adding that Kogi State is blessed to have two former civil servants and trade unionists as Governor and Deputy Governor in the current administration in the state.