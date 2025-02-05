Ododo Appeals Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland’s Sacking

Share

The Kogi State Government yesterday against a Lokoja High Court’s removal of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Tijani Ahmed-Anaje on Monday. The Attorney General of the state Muzi Abdullahi said the state government filed the appeal at the Court of Appeal Abuja.

Justice Umar Salisu in his judgment on the case filed by Daudu AdekuOjiah, Hussain Yusuf and Abdulrahaam Suberu challenging the appointment of Ahmed-Anaje by former Governor Yahaya Bello as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland ordered the sacking of the paramount ruler.

The plaintiffs, represented by Lawal Rabana (SAN), sued Governor Usman Ododo, and AhmedAnaje as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants in the case which began in Okene before its transfer to Lokoja The three plaintiffs had pleaded with the court to make a declaration that the procedure adopted in appointing the 3rd Defendant to the throne of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was wrongful, unlawful.

Share

Please follow and like us: