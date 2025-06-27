Odira Nwobi Involved In Fatal Car Accident

Nollywood actor, Odira Nwobi has been involved in a fatal car accident, sparking widespread concern among fans and industry colleagues.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on June 26, 2025.

According to report, Odira Nwobi was traveling with a group of friends who tragically lost their lives at the scene.

However Odira survived the crash, but sustained serious injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unknown, with investigations underway.

Currently, Odira Nwobi is undergoing treatment for his injuries, with fans and loved ones fervently praying for his full and speedy recovery.

Watch video below: