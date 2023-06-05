Odior Sunday seeks for more support for para sports

The president of the Nigeria Wheelchair Softball Association, Odior Sunday, has called on Nigerians and corporate organisations to come out and support para sports in the country especially the Wheelchair Softball. The National Institute of Sports lecturer made this declaration during an international wheelchair Softball friendly game between Nigeria and Ghana at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, at the weekend.

According to the president, Nigeria was the first country to be introduced to the sport but lack of exposure and support from everyone affected the progress of the game in the country, unlike Ghana and some other African countries that had government support and individual sponsors.

He added that with over 20 million people living with dis- ability in Nigeria, which the sport can take off the street, para sports have received less or no attention from government, corporate and individual sponsorship, unlike other countries where the sports get full support.