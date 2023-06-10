Odior Sunday Elected Lagos NAPHER-SD Chairman

The Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Association For Physical, Health Education, Recreation, Sports and Dance (NAPHER-SD), has elected a new set of officers to pilot the affairs of the association for the next four years.

The election which took place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Thursday 8 June 2023, to climax the association’s 7th annual Conference/ AGM, saw Dr Odior Sunday of the National Institute for Sports(NIS) elected as Chairman while Mr Akin Afolarin emerged as 1st Vice Chairman. The 2nd Vice chairman is Mrs Akande Esther Lade while Mr. Samson Akapo was elected as Secretary.

Other elected officials include Omotayo Yemi Fani- yi-Asst. Secretary, Agboola Ahmed Olaide-Financial Secretary, Patrick Ibeh-Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr Williams Johnson-Publicity Secretary, Dr. Busayo Olayemi- Asst. Publicity Secretary, Mrs Ilorii Isaac A- welfare 1, Ogudele Olusola-Welfare 2, Awojumobi Oluwaseun-Director of Sports, Adisa Ibrahim-Asst. Director of Sports Joyi Sonayon-Social Secretary, Ajose Noimot Temiti- tayo-Chief Whip and Adebisi Samson-Chief Whip 2. Prior to the election was an award ceremony which saw some eminent personalities being honoured with awards of excellence for contributing to sports development in the country.

They included Prof. Olawale Moronkola, Prof. Raimi Abiodun Moronfolu, Prof. Patrick Ola Oyeniyi, Brig. Gen. Abdulraheem Bello, Prof Bidemi Bilikis Lafiaji-Okun- eye, Mr Olusegun Olawale Osinaike, Mrs. Olabisi Joseph and Hon Babatunde Popoola.