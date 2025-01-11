Odiong commends AMAN’s efforts in strengthening the music ecosystem

Share

Assured them of Premier Records’ continued support

The CEO, Premier Records, Nigeria’s legacy catalogue label and one of the oldest labels in Africa, Mr. Michael Odiong, has commended members of the Association of Artiste Managers in Nigeria (AMAN) for their efforts in strengthening the music ecosystem.

He assured them of Premier Records’ continued support in shaping the future of Nigerian music.

Odiong stated this when the Association of Artiste Managers in Nigeria (AMAN) recently paid a visit to the management of Premier Records Limited at its corporate office in Festac Town, Lagos.

The delegation was led by the President of AMAN, Mr. Collins Enebeli, also known as Mavin Grandpa, alongside the National Spokesperson, Karifest Duchess.

The purpose of the visit was twofold: first, to familiarize AMAN with key players in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, particularly major record labels like Premier Records, who have had a significant impact on the country’s music scene. The meeting was also to formally inform Premier Records about the association’s upcoming AMAN at 30 celebration, which will mark three decades of the association’s contributions to the industry.

The meeting highlighted the growing synergy between key industry stakeholders and emphasized the vital role of collaboration in elevating the entertainment sector. As AMAN prepares to celebrate its milestone anniversary later in the year, the visit to Premier Records marks another step toward fostering meaningful partnerships that will benefit the industry at large.

