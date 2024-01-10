Odimayo Refutes False Claims Regarding Rice Quality, Underscores Commitment To Ondo People

Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo, a leading gubernatorial aspirant in Ondo State, has reiterated his stance amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the distribution of rice to constituents and supporters during the yuletide.

Emphasizing that the rice shared among the people was of high quality, Odimayo has revealed that the rice was branded as Daystar, a 100% Sortexed parboiled local rice, produced by Millcrest Agro-Allied Industries LTD, and distributed by Sunshine Rice Farmers and Processors LTD.

The entire initiative was financed by Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo himself, with a contribution of thirty-four million naira (N34,000,000) from his personal funds.

In addition to the rice distribution, Odimayo also allocated thirty million naira (N30,000,000) to his constituents and supporters across the state, showcasing his total commitment to the people, amounting to sixty-four million naira (N64,000,000).

As part of his annual tradition of giving back to his people, Odimayo allocated thirty-four million six hundred thousand naira (N34,000,000) to Goldstar rice, a locally produced brand by Millcrest Agro-Allied Industries LTD.

Out of the total rice purchased, five hundred bags were repackaged into 10kg portions and distributed across the 18 local governments to his supporters, with additional allocations to other leaders.

Odimayo emphasizes that there have been no recorded casualties due to the consumption of this rice, dispelling false claims of its dangerous nature.

To ensure transparency and accountability, Odimayo has chosen not to evade responsibility but instead confront the issue head-on. By disclosing the identity of the supplier, he aims to initiate an investigation that will shed light on the circumstances surrounding the alleged substandard rice, holding those responsible for the allegations accountable.

Despite facing challenges, Odimayo has reached out to 223 wards in the state, with positive feedback indicating that people are joyfully consuming the high-quality rice, except for a mischievous report originating from an undisclosed village in Okitipupa local government.

Expressing his commitment to addressing concerns directly, Odimayo has expressed his willingness to visit the elderly woman featured in a viral video, intending to validate the information and potentially educate her about the rice’s quality. He urges the public to assist in providing her address.

Odimayo urges constituents to approach judgment of the issue with fairness and justice, highlighting that the allegations have been fabricated by individuals threatened by his growing popularity in the state, aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

Notably, Hon. Olainukon, the Ondo East Coordinator of Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo, distributed the same product of rice to Odimayo’s supporters on January 8, 2024.

Supporters of Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo across the state have expressed gratitude for his generosity in providing rice and cash gifts during the yuletide, pledging their continued support.