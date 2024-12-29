Odimayo has exceeded our expectations says Aiyedatiwa

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has lauded the Chairman of the House Committee on Population and member representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Omo’ba Okunjimi Odimayo for his sterling performance in less than two years.

Aiyedatiwa said Odimayo said he has raised the bar for legislative representation through a series of empowerment initiatives and community-transforming projects, hence “an invaluable asset to the progressives’ family.”

The Governor who was represented by the Special Adviser on Health, Prof. Simidele Michael Odimayo, at the distribution of empowerment materials in Ode Irele, said: “Odimayo has exceeded our expectations in less than two years. His focus on sustainable development and empowerment is an inspiration to all leaders.”

At the event held yesterday at Anglican Primary School, Ode Irele, attended by prominent political figures and constituents, Odimayo distributed 32 motorcycles (Okada), three tricycles to constituents, disbursed ₦100,000 each to 290 bead-making trainees, and provided rice to thousands of families.

In addition, key infrastructural projects facilitated by the lawmaker were commissioned, including a solar-powered modern medical laboratory in Ode Irele and modern classrooms at Arerin Grammar School.

Also, a greenhouse farm in Okitipupa Local Government and 510 solar streetlights across the constituency were also flagged off for installation in the following streets in Okitipupa and Irele local government areas: Mobareredele to Awotuhen to Araromi Road, Obolo/Jolaolu Street, Fabohun to Secretariat Fence, Maipeyo Road, Seja Street, Ifeolu/Paradise Hotel to Main Road, Araromi/Comprehensive Road to Market Road, Gboroye Road to Market, Jomo House to Market Road, Showboy/Akingboye Street, Ogolo Garage to Sunmola Olowo’s House, Ayadi Street to Bosoro, 3Js Road, Iretolu Street to Methodist School Roundabout Junction, Police Station Road Okitipupa, Ilesanmi Street, Lebi Street, Okeloro Street, St John’s Street, Ijokodo Street, Adeyemi Street opposite Stella Maris College, William’s Street, Coaster Road, Temidara Street off Old Aye Road, Kalejaye Street, Oba Akinnubi Street, Ifesowopo St Peter Hospital Road, Jokodo New Site Road, and Apadehin Street/Ajaka Farmland.

Additionally, another five-kilometre road was awarded to Okitipupa and Irele local government areas, covering the following feeder roads: Olonade Street opposite Zion Church Ode-Aye, Agbala Raphael Road Ayeka/Igbodigo, Alaspart Street Road/Igbinsin/Oloto Road Ilutitun, Obolo Street to Ruwahe Street in Ode-Irele, Fabohun through Egunreomo to Oke-Oloro, Olowojuni Shadrack Road, Ajagba Oke-Oloro Road, and Omi to Akinboyewa Road.

According to a statement issued by his Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Victor Adedeji, Odimayo, equally, a solar-powered borehole project has commenced at Liseri Camp, aimed at providing the community with sustainable access to clean and reliable water.

Speaking at the event, Odimayo reiterated his commitment to delivering impactful projects: “My constituents have done their part by giving me their mandate, and it is my responsibility to fulfil my promises.” He called for continued patience and cooperation, assuring his efforts are geared towards ensuring no one in the constituency is left behind.

APC Chairman in Okitipupa Local Government and his counterpart in Irele LGA, Hon. Bode Ikulala, and Chief Z.A. Omoge, hailed Odimayo’s efforts, describing him as an unrivalled leader steering the Ikale nation to greater heights.

The Acting Chairman of Irele Local Government Transition Committee, Hon. Daisi Akinrodoye, praised the lawmaker for his exceptional performance while assuring him of the unwavering support of the people of Irele Local Government, particularly the youth.

The Executive Director of Corporate Services at the Niger Delta Development Commission, Hon. Ifedayo Sunday Abegunde (Abena), commended Omo’ba Okunjimi Odimayo for his exceptional leadership and dedication to the welfare of his constituents, describing him as an “Omoluabi” who has surpassed expectations in under two years.

Share

Please follow and like us: