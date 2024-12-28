Odili Lauds Fubara For Stopping Capture Of Rivers

Share

…God has liberated Rivers – Fubara

The former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili, has lauded Governor Siminialayi Fubara for preventing the quest by some persons to capture the state and make it a private estate.

Odili, who spoke at a Christmas Ballad, he hosted at his residence in Old GRA, Port Harcourt for Fubara, also praised the governor for emancipating Rivers people, his steadied governance and making civil servants and Rivers people happier as it used to be until he left office in 2007.

He said that as a family, he, his wife and children, decided to host Fubara and his family to a night of varieties of sing-song and other activities in appreciation of the fortitude and sterling leadership qualities he has demonstrated.

Odili explained that it is now over 12 months, since the 25th of October, 2023, when a fierce existential fight, though unnecessary, was waged against Governor Fubara over the soul of Rivers State.

In her speech, Justice Mary Odili, who presented gifts to the governor, his wife, Lady Valerie, and children, said God knew long ago the need for an emancipator and gave Fubara to Rivers State.

She added that Fubara had played the role satisfactorily, and pledged the continuous support of her family to the success of his administration.

Fubara, who also spoke said that God has proved Himself worthy as the ultimate liberator of the state and its people because he ensured total triumph over the political crisis and those behind it.

The Governor stated that while the political antagonism lasted, God gave him a new perspective on leadership, adding that with the strength of support from Rivers people, he stopped seeing the crisis as a problem but as a necessary enabler in governance.

He said, “And not just because I want to accept it, I get stronger in this course every day when I look at the support I am getting from the true Rivers people.

“So, it is not me being strong. My strength is drawn from every one of you that is here. You gave me encouragement; you do the work for me; you make the calls for me. So, why won’t I stand up for you?

“But we also believe strongly that the ultimate game changer, the ultimate liberator, and the ultimate fighter remains God Almighty. And because we have Him on our side, victory is assured.”

Fubara said God is in control of the affairs of the State, adding that as they look forward to a very prosperous 2025, they should be assured that it will be better than what had been experienced.

He assured of the determination of his administration to make every succeeding year in the State better with remarkable records of progress, stressing that the excitement experienced among Rivers people during the Christmas celebrations is indicative of a brighter future ahead

