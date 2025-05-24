Odi Community Unveils Planning Committee for 2025 Ogori Ba Uge Festival

Share

In a significant step toward cultural preservation and international engagement, Odi community in Bayelsa State, has inaugurated the Planning Committee for the 2025 Ogori Ba Uge Festival, a premier celebration of Izon cultural heritage.

The festival is scheduled to hold between July 27 and August 2, 2025. Presiding over the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Amananaowei, Chief Lumumba Izonfuo, who represented His Royal Majesty, King Shine Apre, Imgbela XII, underscored the importance of continuity and innovation in sustaining indigenous traditions.

He commended the efforts of cultural scholar and festival convener Dr Ebikisei Stanley Udisi, whose leadership has been instrumental in revitalising the event in recent years. “The Ogori Ba Uge Festival is not merely a local celebration—it is a living archive of our identity,” Izonfuo declared.

Adding, “The committee must chart a path that honours our past while embracing creative expressions relevant to today’s global audience.”

The 2025 Planning Committee reflects a blend of traditional authority, youth leadership, gender representation, and technical expertise. This is as its members include: Dr Ebikisei Stanley Udisi – Chairman; Mr Doubara Johnson Bolou – Secretary; Chief (Apostle) Idon Ingezi; Engineer Erekemefa Save Ogboin – Chairman, Community Development Committee; Comrade Perekibina Odom – President, Odi Youth Council; Mr Okpoebi Ziboh; and Mrs Diweni Igbonkumo.

Others are: Mrs Ipamoere Offurugbo Addy; Mr Kemedengiyefa Opia; Ms Harriet Edide (Finnie); Ms Ebisindo Pearl Asamaowei; Mrs Chinyere Zibokiebieri Dick; and Mr Prince Ebiuwou Ikioufagha.

Ogori Ba Uge Festival is widely recognised as a vital platform for the transmission of Izon customs, language, music, and oral history. Each edition draws thousands of attendees, including cultural scholars, heritage advocates, policymakers, and members of the Izon in the Diaspora. Udisi in his remark, disclosed, “Our vision is to position the Ogori Ba Uge Festival as a cultural event of global resonance—where the ancestral meets the modern, and where indigenous voices are celebrated on the world stage.”

