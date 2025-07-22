Odi Bio Center Will Be Resuscitated – Timipanipiri

Dr. Wood Timipanipiri, the new Coordinator/Director of the Bioresources Development Center in Odi, Bayelsa State, has pledged to resuscitate the moribund facility and restore it to its former glory.

Speaking to journalists at the center on Monday, Dr. Timipanipiri who is the first Niger Deltan to head the center since its establishment assured that a comprehensive plan was already underway to revive and sustainably reposition the center. He said renovation efforts had already commenced to give the facility a facelift.

The director called on critical stakeholders, including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), oil companies, as well as the state and federal governments, to partner in revitalizing the center and fulfilling its mandate.

He attributed the facility’s decay to a combination of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, repeated flooding, and prolonged strike actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutes (ASURI), which most of the staff belong to.

To overhaul the center, Dr. Timipanipiri emphasized the need to rekindle past partnerships and strengthen collaboration with existing stakeholders.

“For over 20 years, we have trained individuals in various bio-enterprises. Many of them have gone on to establish their own businesses and are doing very well,” he said.

“We have collaborated with the Bayelsa State Government to train youths in agro-enterprises, and we have also worked with Shell, the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), and the NDDC. Additionally, we signed MOUs with six to seven universities across the Niger Delta.”

He said the center currently runs five major bio-enterprises: mushroom production, grasscutter farming, aquaculture, snail farming, and poultry.

“Our short-term goal is what I call a ‘Restoration Facility Drive’ to ensure all our bio-enterprises are fully operational again,” he said.

Dr. Timipanipiri noted that power supply remains one of the center’s biggest challenges. “We have a 250 KVA generator and three smaller ones, but we lack the resources to run them consistently. Our advanced bioresources laboratory once among the best in Nigeria, if not Africa is now underutilized due to poor power supply.”

He said part of the revival plan includes staff retraining. “This is a technical facility, and unless the staff are adequately trained, they cannot train others. We are embarking on a general overhaul of the entire architecture, with a renewed focus on bio-enterprises and laboratory activities.”

He added that discussions are ongoing to strengthen the center’s relationship with the state government and other partners, particularly to find a sustainable electricity solution, which he described as critical to the center’s operations.

Established in 2003, the Bioresources Development Center, Odi, was designed to provide biodiversity services in agriculture, nutrition, health, and industry in the Niger Delta region. Despite billions of naira spent on state-of-the-art equipment, the center has been lying fallow and underutilized.

Once globally recognized for its innovations, patents, and research-driven scientific publications, the center has remained comatose since 2015, with many of its valuable equipment now obsolete and deteriorating.