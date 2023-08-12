Odeyemi Emerges Chairman Of NNPP Forum Of State Chairmen

The Osun State Chairman of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Tosin Odeyemi has emerged as the Chairman, Forum of NNPP States chairmen.

Odeyemi who was elected unopposed during the meeting of the party’s chairmen in Abuja, has been sworn in.

In his acceptance speech, Odeyemi thanked his colleagues from all 36 states and FCT for believing in his ability to take the party to a greater height.

He promised to uphold the tenets of the party, to maintain discipline and not to let them down in the affairs of the party.

Odeyemi promised to run a transparent administration, and always carry everybody along.

He thanked members of the party’s National Working Committee for their support and promised not to disappoint them.