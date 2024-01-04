Odey Cup: Target Is To Discover More Talents From Agege – Odey

Former MFM FC striker, Stephen Odey, has said the purpose of organising Stephen Odey’s Cup is for the discovery of more talents from the Agege community where he started his career.

Speaking during the final of the maiden edition of the championship played at the secondary school where he graduated, Dairy Farm Secondary School, Agege, the Randers FC of Denmark striker said the plan is to make the competition bigger in the coming years.

“It really felt good because this is where everything started for me as a player, and I am really happy that I am here to do the little I can to help the boys and girls,” Odey said. “Playing inside this school (Dairy Farm) was where I learnt the confidence that helped me get to where I am to- day; without this community, nobody would have heard of Stephen Odey.

“This is a district cup; it’s for schools, and you could recollect that my own football started from the Principal’s Cup; that’s where I was discovered; that’s what I am doing so we can have people realizing their dreams the same way I did.” he said.