New Telegraph

September 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Odenigbo: Catholic Archdiocese…

Odenigbo: Catholic Archdiocese Slams Thugs For Desecrating Cathedral

The Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri has dismissed reports circulating on social media and some news platforms suggesting that former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, was involved in this year’s Archdiocesan Day and Odenigbo Lecture.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Archdiocese described the claims as false and misleading, stressing that El-Rufai neither delivered a lecture nor held any press briefing at the event.

The annual Odenigbo Lecture, held on September 6 at the Maria Assumpta Cathedral, is a cornerstone of the Archdiocesan Day celebration, dedicated to promoting Igbo language, culture, and the Christian faith.

The lecture, delivered exclusively in Igbo by a selected scholar of Igbo origin, was this year handled by Rev. Sr. Prof. Evangeline Oparaocha of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Obidients Caution Tinubu Govt Against 5% Fuel Surcharge
Read Next

Israel Carries Out Strike On Senior Hamas Leaders In Qatari Capital