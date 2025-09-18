Odemwingie Slams NFF For Scapegoating Ekong, Dessers

Former Super Eagles forward, Osaze Odemwingie, slammed the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for what he describes as an unprofessional and damaging culture of blaming individual players for the national team’s underperformance.

Odemwingie, who represented Nigeria at two editions of the FIFA World Cup criticised the NFF for scapegoating players after the Eagles failed to beat South Africa in a World Cup qualifier. The Super Eagles are currently navigating troubled waters in Group C, having picked up just 11 points in six matches, despite recent improvements under new coach Eric Chelle.

But what has drawn more attention off the pitch is the NFF’s official match report, which seemingly pointed fingers at specific players, notably William Troost-Ekong and Cyriel Dessers, for the team’s failure in South Africa. The move sparked widespread backlash across social media and Odemwingie described the federation’s conduct as “a disgrace.”