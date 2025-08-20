Odele Age-Group Tennis Tourney: Organisers Lauds Attendance Of Participants

The organisers of the ongoing Gbolahan Odele Age Group Tennis tournament have expressed delight over the turnout of youth for the annual event.

About 120 smashers took part in the 2024 tournament being organised by Badejo Sports, and in this edition, the attendance is almost 100 per cent higher at the Adejumo Tennis Centre in Ejigbo, Lagos.

Tournament Director, Coach Dele Badejo, said of Tuesday that it was a shock when the registration kept increasing in the run-in period of the competition.

“I am particularly shocked that the youths were not just registered, they also came in numbers with their parents for the tournament.

“They all came, and they are eager to get going. The rains slow us down a little, but overall, we are very happy to have more people attending this time.

“I figured out that the kids are hungry to compete for Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) points, which will be beneficial for them in future.

In some of the matches decided in the girls U-12 Group A on Tuesday, Rasaki Mabubat defeated Gloria Akpan 4-0,4-1while Onyemenam Pinky defeated Oluwaferanmi Adeojo 4-0,4-1. In another encounter in the group. Rasaki Mabubat won her second match by beating Onyemenam Pinky 4-0,4-0.

In Group B, Oluwaseyi Oluwadabira defeated Isa Moto Mariam 4-1,4-0 just as Mohammed Amirat beat Isamotu Mariam 5-3,4-1 in a highly thrilling encounter.

The tournament, which started on Monday, will end on Saturday, August 23rd, with sponsor Chief Gbolahan Odele expected to be in attendance.