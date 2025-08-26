Odele Age Group Tennis Tourney: Kelvin, Umar, Others Emerge Champions

A philanthropist and top tennis enthusiast, Chief Gbolahan Odele, is optimistic that future national champions and Grand Slam players will emerge from the annual age group event he sponsors every year.

Odele says Nigeria is blessed with many talented tennis players but they need exposure to get better and be ready competitively for the challenges ahead of them. “In our age group event, we have boys and girls between the ages of eight and 16 showing promise but lack exposure.

You can imagine how good they’ll be when they’re older. That’s why we catch them young,” he said. The sponsor also highlighted the social impact of age-grade competitions, noting that children build lasting relationships. “Some of these kids may eventually marry each other as they bond over tournaments, even though they don’t know it now.”

“I hope and pray that God will raise one of these kids to represent Nigeria at the highest level including Davis Cup and the Grand Slams.” This year’s edition, the 3rd in the series with Badejo Sports as organisers had over 240 smashers from Lagos, Ondo, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Edo, Cross River, Osun, Kwara, Imo, Abuja, Plateau, Benue, Anambra, Bayelsa, and a contingent from Ghana.

It was a record attendance which was double the number of players (120) that took part in the 2024 edition. In the Girls U-16 event, Emmanuel Kelvin defeated Ogunkolade Bisola 4-1, 4-0, while in the Boys cadre, Abu Umar defeated Damilola Agunbiade 5-4,4-1 to emerge tops just as Ohunene Yakubu beat Suwa Nenrot 6-2, 6-1 to win the Girls Youth category. Basit Ajao won the Boys Youth cadre with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Mamud Musa.