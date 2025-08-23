Odele Age-group Tennis Tourney Ends Today

The week-long Gbolahan Odele Age Group Tennis tournament organized for young smashers between the ages of 12 and 16 years comes to an end today.

Organised annually by Badejo Sports, the event has seen up and coming tennis boys and girls compete keenly in the past five days at the iconic Adejumo Tennis Centre in Ejigbo, Lagos.

The smashers were divided into two groups in each of the boys and girls categories due to the impressive turn out of entries received by the organisers.

Tournament Director, Coach Dele Badejo, said on Friday that the tournament, in its third edition has been highly interesting and competitive.

At the Adejumo Tennis courts on Friday, the smashers were still slugging it out in the semifinal games as at the time our reporter visited but the rain delay dragged the games into press time.

“We are very pleased with the response of these young ones because there is determination and eagerness to learn more exhibited. That is a good spirit and going forward they will get better. The final games will be explosive on Saturday,” coach Badejo said.

Sponsor, Chief Gbolahan Odele, is expected to be in attendance along with other top dignitaries and stakeholders in tennis.