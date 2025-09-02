Odeh Becomes New NNPC Spokesman, Adewunmi CRO

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has announced the appointment of two seasoned executives, Mr. Andy Odeh and Mrs. Morenike Adewunmi, to key leadership positions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company said Odeh has assumed the role of Chief Corporate Communications Officer, while Adewunmi has been appointed Chief Relations Officer.

Odeh, who brings over three decades of experience in communications and business administration across the oil and gas, advertising, and broadcasting sectors, previously had a distinguished 26-year career with Nigeria LNG (NLNG). At NLNG, he held leadership roles in community relations, business logistics, corporate communications, government relations, and regulatory compliance, culminating in his position as General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development.

He is credited with managing NLNG’s rebranding, implementing one of Nigeria’s best-run micro-credit schemes for host communities, and instituting the NLNG Prize for Energy Reporting. Odeh is an alumnus of the University of Jos, the University of Lagos, INSEAD Business School, and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Adewunmi, a legal professional with over 25 years of oil and gas industry experience, is known for her expertise in stakeholder management and advocacy, particularly during her extensive tenure at Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCIN). She held key roles including Regulatory Affairs Manager and Government Relations Manager, overseeing regulatory engagements, permits, and relationships with the Presidency, ministries, and government agencies.

She is recognized for her leadership, emotional intelligence, and ability to build strong stakeholder networks. Adewunmi is a subject matter expert on non-technical risks and holds a law degree from Olabisi Onabanjo University and the Nigerian Law School.

According to NNPC, the appointments reflect the company’s commitment to strengthening communication and engagement with stakeholders.