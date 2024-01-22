Ahead of Nigeria versus Guinea-Bissau showdown in Group A of the 2023 African Cup Of Nations (AFCON), Super Eagles Legend, Chief Segun Odegbami has urged the team to emerge as the winner of the tournament in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Odegbami who made this plea while speaking with players at the team hotel said he believes that the team will definitely emerge as the champion of the tournament.

Odegbami who had 46 caps and scored 23 goals, was instrumental in guiding Nigeria to its first AFCON at the 1980 tournament in Nigeria.

He said, “I believe it, you are winning it. I’ve not done this before, I’m doing this because I believe it and I want you to believe it too.

“It’s genuinely from inside to go there and start to play like champions because you are good and confident, you can play it. I saw one of the best and most masterful displays of the right wing in Aina.

“In determination and composure, You(Aina) are absolutely brilliant. You can go on, for all the players who are going to entertain us, who are going to win for us and win for yourselves.

“Look I believe it, I’m here to encourage you to wish you well, I’m going to watch you well today, it’s going to be a difficult match because that’s how it is in our tradition.

“When we win one, everybody is saying “the next one is easy”, that’s when it is difficult, so I don’t expect an easy match but confidently, coolly, calmly, take your time, do the things you know how to do best and under any circumstances, you’ll win.

“And I will be with you here till the end, God be with you and God bless, and I wish you the best of luck.”

A win or draw against Guinea-Bissau at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium will take the Super Eagles To the round of 16 irrespective of the outcome of the match between the host(Ivory Coast) and Equatorial Guinea today by 18:00.