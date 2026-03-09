Odegbami To Attend 2026 Sportsville Awards

…as Odegbami promises to attend

Exactly 20 days to the much-talked-about 2026 Sportsville Awards, the customised plaques for the awardees are ready, just as former Green Eagles skipper, Dr Segun Odegbami MON, has confirmed attendance.

The plaques, in glittering gold with Sportsville professionally inscribed, represent the uniqueness of the awards ceremony.

An excited Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville, Frank Ilaboya, says the arrival of the plaques signifies the readiness for this year’s ceremony.

“It gives me joy that 20 days ahead, the plaques are ready, looking radiantly colourful.

“As usual, the plaques are customised and produced only for the Sportsville Awards Ceremony. You cannot find these plaques anywhere else.

“We feel the best way to honour and celebrate our distinguished awardees is to give them something they can boldly display on their shelves,” Mr Ilaboya added.

In a related development, former Green Eagles skipper, Dr Olusegun Odegbami, MON, the proprietor of the wave-making Eagle 7 103FM, has confirmed his attendance for the 28th March ceremony.

“I have just received my invitation for the ceremony, and I can assure you I will be there.

“This is a laudable programme that deserves the support of all sports lovers. This year will be my third appearance at the event, and I dare say it’s getting better year after year.”

Just like Dr Odegbami, Ambassador Fanny Amun, fondly known as the transformer of talents after his historic U-17 World Cup in Japan 1993, has also confirmed he would be part of the ceremony.

He said, “It is always a big honour to be part of your iconic programme that has made me very proud,” Ambassador Amun, a recipient in the last edition, says with pride.

As the March 28th date draws near, the organisers have intensified preparations to make the event, to be chaired by Dr Larry Izamoje, a memorable one.