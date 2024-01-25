Odegbami Tags Nigeria, Cameroon Tie as War

A former international, writer and football analyst, Chief Segun Odegbami (MON) has described the Round of 16 Africa Nations Cup tie between Nigeria and Cameroon as war. Odegbami, speaking to our correspondent in Abidjan yesterday noted that any encounter between both sides is always very massive no matter the venue and the status of the competition.

He noted that a friendly match between the two countries is as serious as a competitive match any day, anytime. He said: “It is one of the big rivalries in African foot- ball and I expect the players to take it like that. It is going to be war because it’s knockout stage and a winner must emerge. The Cameroonians struggled to book a ticket but this is not enough to underrate them.

“A poor or average Cameroonian side will rise to the occasion when it concerns Nigeria. It will be a big match by all standards especially with both sides having teams that could best be described as ‘work-in-progress’. ” Odegbami, however, tipped Nigeria to scale the Round of 16 hurdle at the expense of the Cameroonians.

“The Eagles must be all out with their mental strength because the Lions play physical football. They will kick our boys and expect them to be scared of them. Overall, I know it will be tough but we sure have a solid team that can beat them and move on in the competition,” the 1980 AFCON gold medallist added.