Odegbami, Owolabi, Adepoju, Others To Honour ‘Slow Poison’ At 80 In Ibadan

Nigeria’s football legends, including Segun Odegbami, Dr. Felix Owolabi, Mutiu Adepoju, and others, will gather at Olubadan Stadium today to celebrate defensive icon Idowu ‘Slow Poison’ Otubusen’s 80th birthday in a star-studded novelty match.

The historic encounter between Soccer Ambassadors and Ibadan Football Legends (kickoff 4:00pm) honours the man whose tactical genius defined Nigeria’s golden football era. Organised by a committee of legends including Barrister Rotimi Ali, Mr. Sesan Odukoya, Dr. Salami, Adepoju, Dr Owolabi and Boluwaji Ogunmola, the event promises a nostalgic reunion of the nation’s football royalty.

Otubusen’s legendary 1976 performance, playing through a broken finger to help IICC Shooting Stars defeat Roger Milla’s Tonnerre Kalala for Nigeria’s first continental trophy, remains etched in football history. His calm but deadly defensive mastery earned him the iconic ‘Slow Poison’ nickname.

From kicking felele’ rubber balls in the streets of Lagos to continental glory, Otubusen’s journey embodies Nigeria’s golden age in football. He was instrumental in the Green Eagles’ 1976 AFCON bronze campaign, terrorising strikers with his intelligent positioning and composure.