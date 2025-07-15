Odegbami Cries Out As Another AFCON 1980 Star Battles Ailment

Nigerian football legend, Segun Odegbami, has raised the alarm over the worsening health condition of his former Green Eagles teammate, Kadiri Ikhana, who is currently battling a serious illness.

In a heartfelt message shared on Facebook, Odegbami revealed that Ikhana is undergoing treatment at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Auchi, Edo State.

According to him, the 1980 AFCON-winning star was recently moved there for urgent medical tests and a blood transfusion due to the critical nature of his condition.

Odegbami said former South-South Police Service Commission Chairman, Austin Braimoh, has been shouldering the cost of Ikhana’s treatment so far.

He also mentioned that during brief moments of consciousness, Ikhana, who coached Enyimba to CAF Champions League victory, asked Nigerians to pray for him.

“In a faint voice, when he could speak, he begged me to ask Nigerians to remember him in their prayers. That’s why I’m speaking out now,” Odegbami wrote. Odegbami lamented the growing number of former Nigerian sports stars facing similar situations.

He disclosed that at least five ex-internationals have died in the last four months, mostly after long battles with health issues, many of which may be connected to the physical toll of their active sports years.

“We are suffering in silence. Many retired athletes like me are living in pain, poverty, and poor health,” Odegbami wrote. “We gave our all to Nigeria, and now we are left to struggle alone. Our bodies were pushed beyond limits, and now we are paying the price.”