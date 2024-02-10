Odegbami Chairs SV Awards

Mathematical Segun Odeg- bami (MON) will Chair this year’s Sportsville Special Recognition Awards. The former Green Eagles Skipper, who is currently in Abidjan to motivate the Super Eagles to victory against the hosts on Sunday, speaks of his excitement of chairing the prestigious awards ceremony.

He says, “It gives me joy to be part of this year’s ceremony again, this time, as the Chairman of the occasion. I was a recipient in the 2022 edition and I must say this is one award that is not only credible, but commendable!

“What interests me most is that the award is not based on your current contributions, Sportsville Special Recognition Award looks back to those who have contributed their quota to Nigerian sports development in the past. This makes it unique and worthy of commendation,” he added.

Odegbami also commended the quality of awardees who will be honoured on March 1st, 2024 at the Prestigious EKO CLUB in Lagos.