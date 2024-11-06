Odegaard Back In Full Training Ahead Chamapions League

Share

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has returned to full training after two months out with an ankle injury ahead of the Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

The Norway midfielder, 25, has been out since September, missing 12 games, after damaging his ankle ligaments on international duty. He trained with the Arsenal squad before Wednesday’s Champions League game at Inter Milan.

Arsenal have picked up just one point out of a possible nine in their last three Premier League games after losses to Newcastle and Bournemouth and a hard-fought draw against Liverpool.

Arsenal struggled to create clear-cut chances against Newcastle and having their leader and one of their main creative outlets back will be a big boost.

