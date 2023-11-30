Ode To Major General Mohammed Chris Ali

Let me confess I am not a poet. So instead of a long lyrical poem as a tribute to Major General Mohammed Chris Ali, I can only boast of this long essay in praise of one soldier that I love even though I have never met him in person until his death. I only knew him through his works as contained in his writing and public interventions through journalistic interview while serving as a public officer and in his career life as a professional soldier.

I first encountered Major General Mohammed Chris Ali through his writing, and in particular through one book that I think should be a required reading for every Nigerian. But then, Nigerians are not known to be good readers or connoisseurs of literary arts; especially the written words collected and encased in books. This major character trait, that is to say, failure to read is a major handicap militating against the raising of the moral tone of Nigeria through knowledge acquisition via reading culture and love of books.

This is a huge social deficit and it is largely responsible for the poverty of Nigeria for there is no major factor fuelling material poverty more than the intellectual and spiritual poverty. But it is love of books and reading culture that cure intellectual and spiritual poverty. Otherwise, you should tell me what ‘peoples of the book’ such as the Jews, the Arabs, the Indians, the Chinese, the Japanese and Europeans that weaned themselves off their barbarism to embrace love of books and reading culture to overwhelm the world with knowledge of arts, science and technology and now the four superpowers of the world political economy are in the hands of USA, Russia, Britain, France.

China was merely added in 1945 to factor demo- graphic essence to the power relations and equations. Let me not deviate from the subject matter of this essay because I am mourning the demise of Major General Mohammed Chris Ali. This quintessential soldier and public officer has a soul and conscience that festered like an open wound which illustrious Uthman dan Fodio alluded to and counselled a heal balm of truth. General Ali’s conscience has been perfectly healed because he allowed truth to be applied on the festering wounds of his conscience.

And because he has a healed conscience he could apply his knowledge on the “troubles” of Nigeria as he robustly wrote in his epochal book, ‘The Federal Republic of Nigerian Army: The Siege of a Nation’. When I bought this book in 2001, my first impression was who was this soldier that is committing class suicide by denouncing and exposing the evils of his class? And I took time to read the book, digesting the short biographical details of his person that preceded the main chapters of the book.

This book, if it is in a society that loves books and reading culture as social capital would have become the most sought-after work on the enigma that is Nigeria. Yes, the world has several collections of books articulated and pushed out to the world as required readings for every man. Some of these collections are entitled ‘501 Books You Must Read Before You Die’ or ‘1001 Books You Must Read Before You Die.”

Each time, I opened the books, I check out how many African books are in such required readings. My heart is gladdened that Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ make the list in both. If we have such world list of readings, why can’t Nigeria have such listing such as One Hundred Books Nigerian Must Read before He dies’. If such listing is instituted I am sure Major General Mohammed Chris Ali’s book must make the list. There are very few books such as Major General Mohammed Chris Ali’s book on the fundamental problems of Nigeria.

Very few ‘I think that this gentlemen soldier may have without knowing it, wrote a classic that ought to be studied in Nigeria’s higher institutions. Just as Albert Einstein wrote his theory of relativity while working at the Swiss Patent Office as clerk by utilizing his very great imaginative power after observing the physical manifestations of physical phenomena so also Major General Mohammed Chris Ali utilized his uncommon knowledge and understanding of Nigeria’s bloody historical junctures to arrive at this conclusion that a class of Nigerians using violence and brute force hijacked Nigerian state and turned into private property which they plundered and expropriated.

It is this pitiful conclusion that gave the general the impetus to title his book, the way he did. I have not seen any other book that understands Nigerian conundrum the way this book did without relapsing in pitiful academic regurgitations. The book does not pretend to any academic flourishes or philosophical underpins rather it presents the ‘troubles’ of Nigeria in its stark realities and invite the reader to appreciate the forces at play and make his judgment.

The only other books that come near to this book are the Kenneth Onwuka Dike’s book entitled, ‘Trade and politics in the Niger Delta: An Introduction to the Economic and Political History of Nigeria (1956) and a follow up on this thesis by Tekena Tamuno in his book, ‘Oil Wars in the Niger Delta (1849-2009) and Mathew Hassan Kukah’s Religion, Politics and Power in Northern Nigeria (1994). I thank the Guardian Newspaper of Nigeria for publishing an excerpt from this immortal work of this illustrious soldier and Nigerian. Major General Mohammed Chris Ali, an Igala from present Kogi State grew up in Onitsha and by his own account could be passed off as an Igbo.

Having completed his secondary education in Onitsha in the then Eastern Region and had to leave the Eastern Region when he was seeking enlistment in the Nigerian Armed Forces. Reading the General’s book you won’t fail to observe the deleterious effects of tribal chauvinism and religious bigotry on the impressionistic mind of the young general when he was taken before the almighty Sardauna Ahmadu Bello, Premier of Northern Region for introduction or interview. Very few generals of the Nigerian Armed Forces have the kind of pro- fessional and moral integrity General Ali has.

Mention could be made of General Salihu Ibrahim, and General Akinrinade, both former Chiefs of Army Staff. General Ali is a quintessential soldier, officer and gentleman who eschewed class solidarity to expose and denounce military intervention in Nigeria and the crime of using the guns provided by Nigerian state to rob the people of their sovereign power and political authority and converted same into private estate which they expropriated to the exclusion of Nigerians. May the types of Major General Mohammed Chris Ali be multiplied and germinate, blossom and prosper in Nigerian soil so as to stop political banditry of every hue and colour – be it military or civilian.

Major General Mohammed Chris Ali has fought the good fight and has ascended to the Heavenly plane to receive the Crown of Glory that awaits the just in Christ. Adieu the people’s General, adieu the uncommon soldier, officer and gentleman.