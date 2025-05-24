Ochonma Elected President Of New African Automotive Journalists Association

Share

A new pan-African motoring journalists’ group, the Association of African Automotive Journalists (AAAJ), was recently launched in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, with Nigeria’s immediate past chairman of the Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), Mr. Mike Ochonma, elected as its inaugural president.

The historic event coincided with the launch of new Volkswagen models and a test-drive attended by over 25 automotive journalists from across Africa, including Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Mauritius, Ivory Coast, Tanzania, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Ghana, and Malawi.

Ochonma explained that AAAJ emerged from a series of discussions among journalists covering the automotive industry in recent years, alongside engagements with key automotive stakeholders across Africa, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Other executive members include Trevor Lamenya of Kenya as Vice President and Fact Jeke of Zimbabwe as Secretary General. Veteran Nigerian journalist Moses Akaigwe and South Africa’s Richard Wiley will serve as advisers. Additional positions will be announced in due course.

Ochonma shared that AAAJ’s vision is to become the leading platform for automotive journalists in Africa, promoting excellence in automotive reporting and storytelling about the continent’s emerging auto industry.

The mission of AAAJ is to provide a forum where automotive journalists can share knowledge, best practices, and resources to enhance the quality and credibility of automotive reporting in Africa.

Key objectives include promoting professional development and capacity building among automotive editors and journalists; fostering collaboration and networking among journalists and industry stakeholders; and advocating for accurate, unbiased automotive reporting across the continent.

Ochonma further stated that AAAJ plans to organize regular training workshops, conferences, and seminars; create a platform for sharing news, features, and analysis on Africa’s automotive industry; develop and promote industry standards and guidelines for automotive journalism; and recognize excellence through annual awards and recognition programs.

He noted that AAAJ will complement the efforts of the Association of African Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM), a leading organization dedicated to industrializing Africa’s automotive sector.

Established in November 2015, AAAM collaborates closely with governments to develop policies that attract investment and promote economic development. Its objectives include driving growth in Africa’s automotive industry, developing regional value chains for manufacturing and supply, and fostering partnerships and inclusivity across the continent.

In congratulatory messages, Martina Biene, Chairperson and Managing Director of Volkswagen Group Africa, and Victoria Backhaus-Jerling, CEO of AAAM, pledged their full support to AAAJ’s leadership and members. They urged the association to promote and publicize Africa’s automotive industry narrative from a well-informed perspective.

AAAM’s efforts aim to position Africa as a key player in the global automotive industry by leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and regional value chains to accelerate growth.

