Ocheho Salutes Credibility Of SV Awards Organisers

Handball Federation President, Samuel Ocheho, has commended the credibility and integrity of the organisers of the annual Sportsville Recognition Awards, describing it as ‘unbelievable.’ Ocheho is one of the administrators nominated for the sports federation category of the prestigious awards.

The venue of the event slated for Friday, March 1st, 2024 is the Eko Club, Bode Thomas, Surulere, with many top dignitaries on the cards to grace the occasion. The handball boss said he was aware of the SV Awards and over the years, the status of the or- ganisers has been a big standout point.

“People talk about the integrity of the organising body and the organisation itself, Sporsville, with Frank Ilaboya and other guys. I commend them all. I have been in the sports scene for a long time and I interact with my other colleagues, they all have huge respect for Frank and other members of the team. “And so it was easy for me to accept the nomination and I will be at the event live by the grace of God.”