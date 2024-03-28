Ochanja Traders, Landlords Protest Campaign Against Road Projects In Onitsha

Traders and landlords in Ochanja and Fegge in Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Wednesday protested against what they described as campaigns of calumny targeted at the administration of Governor Charles Soludo by those they addressed as the enemies of development.

The protesters who stormed the area in their numbers lamented that some desperate politicians were out to send false signals against the numerous road projects being executed by the governor.

According to their spokesman, Chief Okwudili Obinwanne, they are protesting against the antics of desperate politicians who are sparing no effort in an attempt to discredit the good work that Governor Soludo is doing in Ochanja, Onitsha and Anambra State as a whole.

He said that as far as they are concerned nothing is wrong with the road.

“The contractor was putting the initial layer of asphalt on the road when the very first major rain in Anambra fell with the attendant flood unseating the hot asphalt that is yet to settle on the stone base and cement stabilization components that had earlier been compacted on the stretch of road. And that as far as they know, nothing happened to warrant the recriminations and campaign of calumny being carried against Soludo and his government” he said.

Chief Obinwunne disclosed that for over four decades, subsequent governments have come and gone (including this opposition government) without thinking of reconstructing or doing any meaningful palliative on the Ochanja road.

“Before now, the road was one dusty and cratered stretch that never crossed the previous governor’s mind. But within two years of Soludo’s administration, their story changed in a manner that beat their imagination. Moreso, the quality of roads is Julius Berger standard with street lights to match”

The Chairman said the people will not tolerate any politician who dares to play dirty politics with their welfare.

Mrs Imelda Akunobi from Fegge said that since 1999, no governor has remembered the road until Governor Soludo came in. A retired teacher, she recalled how harrowing it was going to work through that road. They would carry spare shoes and dresses to change when they got to school.

A fruit merchant in the market, Mrs Eucharia Chukwuma (alias nwanyi Achalla) said Solution is a game changer. She said that flood water used to carry children when there was rain but all that has become history.