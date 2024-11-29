OCF Partners Key Stakeholders To Drive Educational Transformation In Nigeria

Share

Okachi Charity Foundation (OCF) is closing the year with a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering collaborations with notable stakeholders in Nigeria, including the Commissioner of Education, (Rivers State) the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education (Abuja), the Directors of UBEC (Abuja and Rivers) and the region’s monarchs.

This initiative is part of OCF’s unwavering commitment to addressing the pressing challenges within the education system in Nigeria.

Faith Morey, OCF Founder explains, “This initiative comes from the urgent need to address systemic challenges in the educational system in Nigeria. By engaging high-level stakeholders, including policymakers and traditional leaders, the Okachi Charity Foundation aims to create a united front that addresses educational inequality, resource allocation, and community involvement.

‘And also promotes understanding of the existing interventions of OCF in all four project states Abuja, Kano, Rivers and Lagos. This collaboration also aligns with our belief in inclusive dialogue, where every stakeholder from government representatives to local authorities—contributes to sustainable solutions for underserved communities.

Through this initiative, the foundation sets eyes on securing stronger government collaboration for initiatives that improve access to quality education, highlight the critical needs of underserved schools so as to advocate for increased infrastructure development and lastly to foster alignment between community leaders and government efforts to encourage grassroots participation in educational programs and security amenities.”

“This noble partnership will directly benefit underserved areas by channelling resources and skilled personnel to where they are needed most. By collaborating with stakeholders in all four states.

“OCF will Identify and prioritize public schools in dire need of intervention through Scholarships, teacher training programs, children mentorship programs and the deployment of skilled educators to improve teaching quality.

“We also aim to encourage community-driven solutions through the involvement of monarchs, ensuring local support for educational programs and lastly Deploy quality volunteer teachers to support government efforts.” Faith Morey added.

As OCF continues to build bridges between stakeholders, this collaboration marks a significant step toward achieving its vision of educational equity and empowerment in all four states in Nigeria. This unique approach would also help OCF to be more impactful, one public school at a time.

