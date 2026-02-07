OCF Leads Education-Based Interventions Against Female Genital Mutilation

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is a human rights violation that infringes on the fundamental rights of girls and women. The injury of female genitalia for non-medical reasons can have short-term to lifelong health impacts on physical, sexual, and mental health, spanning from childhood, reproductive years, and into old age.

In 2012, the UN General Assembly designated February 6th as the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, with the aim to amplify and direct the efforts on the elimination of this practice.

This year’s theme, “Towards 2030: No end to female genital mutilation without sustained commitment and investment,” highlights the need to have sustained engagement from governments, civil society, communities, philanthropic foundations and the international community.

Each act of commitment, whether a policy change, a mentoring initiative, a safe space for dialogue, or a shared story of resilience, represents a step towards a world free from female genital mutilation.

In commemoration of the day, Okachi Charity Foundation is lending its voice to this cause as it has become a matter of urgency in a bid to save lives and prevent future issues for the girls.

Faith Morey, OCF founder, further states that female genital mutilation is a human rights violation sustained by silence, misinformation, and insufficient protective systems.

“Ending it requires more than condemnation; rather, it requires early education-based interventions that engage girls, families, and communities before harm occurs. At OCF, we have learnt that when girls are educated early, and communities are supported with accurate information, harmful practices lose their power.”

FGM is not only about stopping an act; it is about building environments where girls are informed, valued, and safeguarded long before harm is possible. This has become a goal for the foundation as it leads its activities through education, reorientation and empowerment.

By implementing these measures within the communities they serve, they are actively contributing to addressing the issue in a meaningful and sustained way.