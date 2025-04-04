OceanLove Innovation Award Seeks Second Round Of Applications

Share

The OceanLove Innovation Award, presented by the global non-profit initiative OceanLove has returned for its second year.

Under the slogan “Because You Protect What You Love,” the award aims to encourage all creative minds worldwide, to submit their ideas for new products, tools, campaigns or initiatives, that can measurably contribute to conserving the ocean, seas, marine resources and ecosystems.

The nomination period will run from April 1st to September 30, 2025 and applicants can submit their ideas on the OceanLove website. Winners will be revealed on November 4, 2025 during the second OceanLove Innovation Award Ceremony.

The OceanLove Innovation Award has been endorsed by the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development and famous ocean icon and new global OceanLove ambassador Dr. Sylvia Earle (89), also known as ‘Her Deepness’:

“People need to participate as if their lives depend on it. Because it does!”. People from all over the world have joined OceanLove as ambassadors to spread the word about the Award and use their network to encourage people from their country to apply. Nigerian OceanLove ambassador.

