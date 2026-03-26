Oceangate To Appeal Forfeiture Of Assets Order By High Court

Oceangate Engineering Oil & Gas Limited has said that it will appeal the recent ruling of a Federal High Court ordering the forfeiture of certain assets.

Barr. Nnenna Onyeaso, the Company’s Secretary, said in a statement issued on Thursday that neither the company nor its leadership was found guilty of any wrongdoing.

Onyeaso said that the firm has described the court’s decision as a civil asset forfeiture order based on suspicion rather than proof, stressing that the judgment did not establish any criminal liability against the organisation.

According to her, the company has already directed its legal team to file an appeal, expressing confidence in the judicial process and the outcome of a thorough review of the case.

“To be clear, this ruling is a civil asset forfeiture order with no finding of wrongdoing against Oceangate or its leadership.

“The court’s decision rested on a legal standard of suspicion, not proof, and it is one we intend to pursue fully through the appeals process,” she said in the statement.

The firm’s secretary also said that Oceangate has reiterated its belief in the rule of law, noting that the appellate system exists to address such outcomes.

She added that the company remained confident that the facts of the case will ultimately affirm its integrity and business practices.

Onyeaso said that the firm also emphasised that its operations remained unaffected, stating that it continues to provide employment for many Nigerians, while contributing to the country’s energy sector and broader economy.

“We have always believed in the ability of the judicial process, and that belief has not wavered,” she added.

She noted that Oceangate further expressed appreciation to its employees, partners, and clients for their continued support amid the development, assuring stakeholders of its commitment to transparency and accountability.

The Secretary said that the company reaffirmed its confidence in Nigeria as a viable destination for investment, describing the country as a land of equity, growth, and opportunity.

“We remain committed to the continued growth of our business and the communities we serve as we are optimistic that justice will prevail at the end of the legal process,” she said.