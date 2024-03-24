Ocean Surge: NDDC Visits Sangana Community For Intervention

Dr Samuel Ogbuku, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has yielded to the directive of President Bola Tinubu by visiting the Sangana Community in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State which was recently devastated by an Ocean Surge.

The President had ordered a quick intervention by NDDC to the troubled community.

Speaking at the weekend during the visit, Ogbuku described President Bola Tinubu as a caring leader who has the interest of his people at heart, Ogbuku described the surge as one of the worst ecological disasters in the Niger Delta region.

The Managing Director told the people that he felt elated at the presidential directive which indicated that the country has a very responsible President who was interested in the welfare of the people, no matter how far they are.

Accompanied by the Executive Director Project at the NDDC, Sir Victor Antai and other relevant Directors of the commission, Ogbiku visited the community for an on-the-spot assessment of the level of devastation, donated relief materials for the immediate needs of the people who were displaced by the ocean surge.

According to him, the President was happy with the community members because of its economic importance and the sustained peace over the years which created the enabling environment for oil exploration and exploitation activities.

While urging the people of the Sagana community to continue to maintain the peace so as to attract development as development can only take place in a peaceful community, he assured them that the NDDC was going to use the best modern technology to tackle the Sangana erosion scourge.

The NDDC MD/CEO also used the opportunity to call on the multinational Oil Companies operating in the area to join hands in addressing the persistent ocean surge in the communities around the area as NDDC would not do it alone.

He said: “Before your letter of appeal arrived at our head office in Port Harcourt, the ocean surge in Sagana was already publicized in the media, The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, saw it and directed that we must come and see what is happening in Sagana and give him feedback.

“My presence in your community, apart from being a son of the soil, is in response to Mr. President’s directive and having witnessed first-hand the devastation in your community, we will proceed immediately to see how we can salvage the situation.

“We had earlier awarded the contract for shore protection in your community, but we are going to review it. The whole idea in NDDC is that we are also looking at new technology such Geotube system. The system is also used in rebuilding and reclaiming the land naturally.

“Having ascertained the situation on ground, we will go back and put the papers together and also see how we can partner with the state government and the International Oil Companies (IOC’s) to see how we can all come together to ensure that we protect our communities.”

The Chairman of the Sangana Council of Traditional Rulers, King Moses Theophilus Kenibara VII, Amadabo of Moko-Ama Sangana, thanked President Bola Ahmed for the love showered on the people of the Sangana community.

He also thanked Mr. President for appointing their son from Bayelsa State as the Managing Director of NDDC assuring that the people of the community would continue to maintain the peace and cooperation with the government for the development of the country.

A former Chairman of Brass Local Government Area and a community leader, Hon. Bello Bina, thanked the NDDC Managing, for personally finding time to visit the community.

He commended him for being proactive adding that the people of Sangana were overwhelmed with the presentation of the relief materials which is worth hundreds of millions of Naira.