Ocean Glory Cup Get March 3, 16 Kickoff Date

The organisers of the Maiden edition of the Ocean Glory Cup have announced March 3 and 16 for the kickoff of the tournament taking place at the FHA Stadium, 23 Road in Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos.

Ocean Glory Commodities Limited, the organisers of the tournament said there is a prize pool of over N10m that is available for the two events; the All Stars and Youth competition.

Ocean Glory Cup aims to nurture talents, encourage personal development, and provide a platform for emerging players to showcase their skills.

Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Cole Chiori, stated, “We are proud to introduce the Ocean Glory Cup 2025, a platform that reflects our commitment to community development and the transformative power of sports.

