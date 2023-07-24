Occupational Hazard: NSITF gives 100 disabled workers artificial body parts

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has provided over 100 disabled workers with artificial body parts since its inception, according to the organisation.

Speaking to reporters at the weekend in Abuja, Managing Director Maureen Allagoawho also said the management had resolved its face-off with workers over welfare matters. Recall that there was a disagreement between the management and the unions over welfare issues that attracted the intervention of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Permanent Secretary Kachollom Daju. Daju was able to ensure an amicable resolution of all disagreements and a harmonious working environment. Allagoawho said: “We went for a conciliatory meeting called by our permanent secretary and we resolved all the issues.

“She even mandated us to go further and talk with our unions – NUBIFE and ASIBIFI on two particular issues, which we did. “However, on the issue of the coalescing, it was resolved that we take it to the Office of the Head of Civil Service since it is an establishment issue.

“So, there is peace and calm in NSITF, we have come to a meeting of the minds and we are waiting for the outcome of this issue on the coalescing of Grade Levels.” The NSITF chief added: “On claims and compensation, the Fund has paid benefits to all deserving employees promptly as at when due. “We have made 99,678 claims and compensation in payment from inception in July 2011 to June 2023.”