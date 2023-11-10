OC General Football Competition Set To Begin In Ondo South

As part of his corporate social responsibility and a way to give back to society, a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Hon. Bidemi Joshua Obayangban, popularly known as O.C. General, has concluded plans to kick- start another edition of the O.C General Cup a competition that will feature all football clubs across the six local government areas in Ondo South.

Communities and football teams in Okitipupa, Irele, Ese-Odo, Odigbo, Ilaje, and Ileoluji Okeigbo are expected to fully participate in the competition, which will be hosted at the government field in Okitipupa starting November 15, 2023.

The organisers of the event said the winners, outstanding players, teams, and others at the competition will be handsomely rewarded with cash worth over N500,000, jerseys, and other worthy incentives.

Expected at the opening and closing ceremonies of the competition are notable personalities, traditional rulers, and lovers of sports, including the Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Barr. Oladunni Odu, and the Senator representing Ondo South in the National Assembly Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim, amongst others.