OC General Football Competition Set To Begin In Ondo South

As part of his Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and a way to give back to the society, a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Hon. Bidemi Joshua Obayangban, popularly known as O.C General has concluded plans to kick start another edition of “O.C General Cup” a football competition that will feature all football clubs and teams across the six local government areas in Ondo South.

Communities and football teams in Okitipupa, Irele, Ese-Odo, Odigbo, Ilaje and Ileoluji Okeigbo are expected to fully participate in the competition which will be hosted at the government field, Okitipupa from 15th November 2023.

Winners of the competition, outstanding players, teams and others shall be handsomely rewarded including cash worth over N500,000, jerseys, and other worthy incentives.

Expected at the (opening and closing) ceremony of the competition are notable personalities, traditional rulers and lovers of sports including the Secretary to the Ondo State government, Barr. Oladunni Odu; Senator representing Ondo South in the National Assembly, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim amongst others.

Hon. Bidemi Joshua Obayangban, a former Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman of Okitipupa LGA between 2015 to 2016 is reputable for his various humanitarian interventions, philanthropic gestures and community projects ranging from empowerment programmes for the youth, vulnerable, orphans, women, men, widows & widowers.

For the past three years the “O.C General Foundation” has been sponsoring a “free feeding project” for the needy, free holiday coaching for indigent students in primary, and secondary schools, providing scholarships and Bursaries and other forms of financial assistance to the people to cater for health, education and other sundry needs.

His humility and accessibility endear him to the people who acknowledge the impact of his humane disposition especially those who have made it through his numerous initiatives and programmes.

For instance, not less than two notable Aye indigenes, Adebusoye Murphy and Adefeyiju Garbon have had the opportunity to play for international football clubs having participated in the previous editions of his football competitions hosted within the Aye Community.

OC General is of the firm conviction that his numerous programmes are targeted at alleviating poverty, youth restiveness and promoting sports in Ondo state and Nigeria at large even as he assures that there are loads of plans in the pipeline for his people.