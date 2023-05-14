Oby Ezekwesili: Ovation To An Amazon At 60

There is no listing of women who are putting up a good fight for a better Nigeria, a better life for the common man and the rights of young women without the name of Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili being on the top five. Often described as enigmatic elegant woman, quintessential at every level of position attained, Ezekwesili had the honour of being celebrated by many top government officials, politicians, media companies and socialites on her 60th birthday.

Even the highly respected General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Foluke joined in celebrating the former minister by singing for her on her birthday. In the video, which became high point of her birthday, the 81-year-old Adeboye said, “Hello, beloved Obisco. Little by little, my little girl is now 60 years old.

What a wonder! Congratulations. We want you to know we love you. We appreciate you. You’re very very special. So, we’re singing for you.” The cleric and his 74-year-old wife then sang for Ezekwesili before showering her with prayers. Having served twice as a Federal Minister and a former Vice President for the World Bank’s Africa Region, Oby Ezekwesili, as she is fondly callled is regarded as one of the most powerful women in Nigeria and Africa.

Her diligent personality and love for humanity led her to serve both Nigeria and the international community in various capacities. She became an economic policy expert, a humanitarian and an activist. She is also the co-founder and founding director of Transparency International and co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls movement; a movement that is still asking the government not to forget young girls abducted nine years ago in Chibok.

Ezekwesili’s resilience in doing things the right way earned her the title ‘Madam Due process’ during the former President Olusegun Obasanjo era. An ardent fan of the brilliant humanitarian once asked if it would be nice to also give Ezekwesili the ‘Elegant Stallion’ title. Another social critic had also described Ezekwesili as a woman that fit the profile of someone that should be called ‘Madam President’; a dream that may seem far fetched in Nigeria’s politics but not im- possible.

With a robust portfolio and an impeccable record of her services in government, Ezekwesili represents one of the reasons women are believed to be a better choice in politics and government. A brief profile of Dr (Mrs.) Obiageli (Oby) Katryn Ezekwesili says she is a chartered accountant, former Nigerian Minister of Education, former Vice President for the World Bank and Vice-President for the World Bank’s program in Africa.

She was until recently, the Senior Economic Advisor to Open Society, and currently runs the Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative (AEDPI), which provides policy expertise and advisory support to African Heads of Government and their cabinets.

She is Co-Founder of #BringBackOurGirls Movement, a group of diverse citizens advocating for the speedy and effective search and rescue of schoolgirls abducted from the secondary school in Chibok on the 14, April 2014, Nigeria, and the Founder and Convener of the #RedCardMovement (RCM) She was one of the co-founders of Transparency International, served as Special Assistant and Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Budget Monitoring, and became Minister of Solid Minerals Development and later on Minister of Education.

Dr. Ezekwesili holds a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos, and a Masters in Public Policy and Administration from the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University. She was named one of 100 visionaries featured in the 3D book “Genius:100 Visionary Thinkers and Futured in Montreal, Canada in 2017 by Albert Einstein’s Foundations and recognized by Time Magazine as one of the Time-100 Most Influential People and by New York Times as one of the 25 Women of Impact for 2015, among several other numerous local, national and international awards.