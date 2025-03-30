Oby Ezekwesili enters battlefield in Natasha’s war

Share

One woman who consistently champions the cause of women is Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education and ex-Vice President of the World Bank.

Ezekwesili once again demonstrated her unwavering support for women during a heated exchange with Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi over the embattled Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The confrontation arose following Akpoti-Uduaghan’s protest in the Senate after her seat was changed. She also accused Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of sexual harassment, further intensifying tensions.

During a session of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, Ezekwesili accompanied Abiola Akiode, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s counsel, and Zubairu Yakubu, the petitioner, as the committee deliberated on a fresh petition against Akpabio.

Tension escalated when Yakubu attempted to speak while Committee Chairman, Neda Imaseun, was addressing the panel. He was asked to mute his microphone, prompting Ezekwesili to intervene.

However, Senator Nwaebonyi, present as a witness for Akpabio, interjected, leading to a sharp exchange between him and Ezekwesili.

“Compose yourself and stop making noise,” Ezekwesili told Nwaebonyi.

Angered by her remark, Nwaebonyi fired back: “You’re a fool! What do you mean? Why are you talking to me like that? I will not take it. You’re an insult to womanhood. People like you cannot be here!”

Ezekwesili responded by calling him a “hooligan”, escalating the confrontation and briefly halting proceedings.

Following the disruption, order was restored, and Chairman Imaseun announced that the matter was now before a court, leading to an abrupt adjournment.

Observers see the incident as another example of Ezekwesili’s fierce advocacy for women’s rights.

While some believe she is boldly standing up for women in leadership, others argue that she may have taken her activism too far.

Regardless, her unwavering stance continues to fuel debates on the role and treatment of women in Nigerian politics.

